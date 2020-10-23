Boy remains hospitalized after nearly drowning in Kendall

KENDALL, Fla. – A boy remained hospitalized on Thursday night after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel rescued him from a home in Kendall.

Detective Lee Cowart said the boy appeared to have nearly drowned in the Lakeshore area house pool.

Police officers responded to the 6-bedroom, two-story home near the intersection of Southwest 136 Street and Southwest 97th Avenue.

Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the boy is about 12 months old. He didn’t have an update on his condition.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.