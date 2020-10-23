Man tried to break into a Weston home through back patio, deputies say

WESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man spotted on home surveillance video who they say tore the screen off the backyard patio of a Weston home.

Deputies say they responded to the attempted burglary at a home on Lakeview Drive around midnight Oct. 9.

The resident told investigators that she got a notification from her surveillance system that there was motion on her screened-in patio, and the video released by detectives shows the man leaving through the patio door.

The footage was sent out in hopes of finding the man.

If you have information, you’re urged to call BSO Detective Michael Kravecz at 954-626-4006. Or you can remain anonymous by contacting Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493- 8477 or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

“Detectives urge residents to keep their home well-lit at night, secure all doors and windows and consider installing motion sensors and security cameras as an extra safety precaution,” BSO said in a news release.