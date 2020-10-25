Police investigating possible DUI after car goes into canal in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A driver was rescued from an SUV that went into a canal after police received reports of a single-car crash early Sunday morning.

Davie Police Department said they responded to the 4300 block of Southwest 45th Street around 4:15 a.m. and that’s when they found a vehicle in a canal. The driver — who police said was the only occupant — was still inside. Officers went into the canal and were able to get the person out of the SUV.

According to Davie police, the accident is being investigated as a DUI — driving under the influence. The driver was not injured.

