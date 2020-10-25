Wet weekend across South Florida causing flooding issues for many in Broward County

DAVIE, Fla. – Heavy and constant rain has saturated South Florida for much of the weekend, and more wet weather is forecast in the coming days.

In Davie, several roads are under water, including a busy area near Nova Southeastern University and Davie Road.

Around 4:15 a.m. a Ford Edge veered off the road and crashed into a canal near State Road 7 and Southwest 45th Street.

Davie Police rescued the driver and told Local 10 they are investigating to see if the accident is weather-related or a possible DUI case.

Police also warned residents that College Avenue between Nova Drive and State Road 84 was impassable due to flooding. While waters have since receded, rain forecast for Sunday could quickly change things once again.

Not far away in Lauderhill, residents on Northwest 45th Court near 87th Avenue, right off Pine Island Road, are dealing with a flooded neighborhood.

It was a similar story in Lauderdale Lakes, where drivers navigated through a hazardous roadway at a neighborhood entrance at Oakland Park Boulevard and Somerset Drive.

“It’s terrible,” said resident Tyrell Wade, who had to drive through the soaked roads. “I’m quite sure the road’s going to be damaged after that.”