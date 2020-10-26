Brazen thieves get away with PPE valued at nearly $1 million

SUNRISE, Fla. – A group of thieves got away with a large shipping container that was full of personal protective equipment.

It belonged to a medical warehouse that is now out of almost a million dollars-worth of PPE.

Richard Grimes of Medglove told Local 10 the president of the company realized their shipping container was gone and saw that someone stole it right from their warehouse in Coral Springs.

The PPE was intended to go to local hospitals that need them in South Florida.

Surveillance video of the crime is pretty clear. The incident took place late Sunday night.

Two vehicles were involved, including a white pickup truck.

The FBI is involved in the investigation, which is also looking at cameras at nearby businesses.

Grimes, meanwhile, had to call first responders to let them know what happened, and that their much-needed PPE was not coming.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.