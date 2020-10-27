Deputies told him he shouldn’t be driving. He sped away and started a chase, they say.

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Florida Keys man with a suspended license sped away from a deputy and started an early-morning chase on U.S. 1 before he was finally caught in Key West, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says.

Shanon Lee Springer, 43, of Big Pine Key, was arrested early Tuesday and faces charges of DUI, fleeing and eluding, operating a vehicle with revoked/suspended license and resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy was called about a suspicious person after 4 a.m. on Barry Lane on Little Torch Key and spotted Springer behind the wheel of a Lincoln Town Car that was blocking traffic.

“Springer is known to Deputies from previous law enforcement encounters,” the agency said in a news release. “Deputy White informed Springer that he knows he’s not supposed to be driving as his license was suspended. Springer then sped away and turned southbound on U.S. 1.”

Springer again refused to stop when spotted near Mile Marker 15, deputies say, and after spikes were deployed, Springer “continued driving into Key West on rims before finally stopping at the Circle K at North Roosevelt Boulevard and Kennedy Drive.”

Springer was taken to jail.