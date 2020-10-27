Detectives search for burglars in white Lexus NX 300

TAMARAC, Fla. – One burglar was armed with a gun. The other was armed with a hammer. They were both dressed in black. A woman told police officers the two masked burglars terrorized her on Monday in Tamarac.

Surveillance video shows the burglars caught her by surprise as she walked toward her car. They left her tied up near the intersection of Northwest 57th Street and Woodlands Boulevard, police said.

Witnesses told police officers a woman was driving the duo’s getaway car — a new white Lexus NX 300. Detectives estimate they stole about $2,700 in items from the victim’s home.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the burglars to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.