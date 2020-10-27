South Floridians flock to Knaus Berry Farm on first day of reopening

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, South Floridians flocked to Knaus Berry Farm in southwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday morning to wait in line for their famous cinnamon rolls.

Earlier this year, the farm’s owners ended their season early due to COVID-19, but now they’re back in business.

Due to the pandemic, guests must wear face masks and practice social distancing while inside the general store.

Knaus Berry Farm, which was founded in 1956 by brothers Ray and Russell Knaus, is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Saturday. The farm is closed on Sundays, as well as on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Before you head out, know that the farm store is cash only. Phone orders may be placed except on Saturdays and holidays.

The farm is located at 15980 SW 248th St. The phone number to Knaus Berry Farm is 305-247-0668.