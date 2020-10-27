Surveillance video shows duo breaking into car before fatal armed robbery in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released new surveillance video Tuesday that shows two men breaking into a vehicle prior to committing an armed robbery that turned fatal.

The incidents occurred Oct. 16 and detectives are hoping the newly acquired video helps someone recognize the men involved in the crimes.

According to police, the fatal armed robbery occurred shortly before 2 a.m. that Friday in the parking lot of One West Sunrise Boulevard.

Police said officers responded to the area regarding a ShotSpotter alert when they received a 911 call about the robbery and shooting.

Surveillance video shows one of the robbers holding a teenager at gunpoint and demanding he hand over his jewelry while a second robber tried to rob the other victim, authorities said.

Police said the second thief shot the second victim multiple times and both robbers then ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the area.

The man who was shot was identified by police as Roderick Gallon.

“That was the only child I had and he was my heart,” Letica Lewis, the victim’s mother, told Local 10 News. “He was my everything.”

Gallon, who lived in Lauderhill, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

The teen was not injured during the robbery and is not being identified because he is a minor.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Elijah Thomas at 954-828-6093 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.