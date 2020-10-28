Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show runs through Sunday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The 61st Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show opened on Wednesday with new safety protocols that are aiming to keep attendees safe during the coronavirus pandemic. It will run through Sunday.

Exhibitors are debuting bout 20 new superyachts including the Mangusta GranSport 33, the Azimut Magellano 25 Metri and the Monte Carlo Yachts 76 SkyLounge.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis were there for the kickoff and celebrated the event’s positive economic impact. Police officers will be enforcing the use of face masks and social distancing.

A thermal imaging system will help the show employees to turn away any attendee who is exhibiting a fever, which is one of the symptoms of COVID-19. Organizers said workers will be focusing on high-trafficked areas with the regular wiping of surfaces and deep cleaning overnight.

The main show will be at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, 801 Seabreeze Blvd. Organizers plan to have 14 entrances. There will also be increased ventilation. Epidemiologists with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe indoor spaces are riskier than outdoor spaces, so most of the show’s exhibits are outdoors.

The Superyacht Village exhibitions, which include helicopters and personal submarines, will be held at the Pier Sixty-Six Marina at 2301 SE 17 St. Other exhibition locations include The Hall of Fame Marina at 435 Seabreeze Blvd.; Las Olas Municipal Marina at 240 E. Las Olas Circle; the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina at 1881 SE 17th St.; and the Greater Fort Lauderdale-Broward County Convention Center at 1950 Eisenhower Blvd.

Organizers expect attendees to purchase the show tickets online and have the ticket on a mobile phone ready to scan for the show’s contactless ticketing system to work. General admission tickets are $35 for attendees ages 16 and up. For more information, visit the show’s page or call 954-463-6762.

Here is what event organizers want you to know before you go: