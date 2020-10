Published: October 28, 2020, 6:38 am Updated: October 28, 2020, 6:48 am

MIAMI – Police are investigating after two women were stabbed overnight at a home in Miami.

The incident occurred along Southwest 26th Street and 23rd Avenue.

Police said one of the victims has died, while the other is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police said the attacker has been taken into custody and is related to the victims.

This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

