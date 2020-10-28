Police investigating deadly overnight shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place at Northwest Miami-Dade gas station.

Grieving loved ones arrived at the gas station on Northwest 167th Street near 2nd Avenue early Wednesday morning after police found a man shot to death.

It’s in the Golden Glades neighborhood of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Crime scene technicians placed evidence markers at the crime scene, which included the gas station and medical marijuana dispensary.

A police K-9 unit searched for clues and detectives worked to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

Family members of the victim told Local 10 News that he was in his 20′s and the father of a baby girl.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.