Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of man in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 30-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday by US marshals and detectives from the Hollywood Police Department in connection with the fatal shooting of a man that occurred last week.

According to authorities, Hollywood police officers responded to a 911 call about the shooting just after 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Johnson Street.

Police said the victim was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the suspect, Nikita Darisier, was taken into custody in Oakland Park.

Police said she acted alone, but they have not disclosed a possible motive or the relationship between Darisier and the victim.