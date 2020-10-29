Deadly road rage shooting has Sunrise police asking witnesses to come forward

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding a person they say shot and killed a man in a fit of road rage.

Investigators obtained surveillance video which they said shows the silver pickup truck the shooter was driving.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.

The victim and a coworker were riding in a car when police said they accidentally cut off that pickup truck.

The truck driver then followed the victims for a few blocks before shooting at them along the 4400 block of Nob Hill Road. The driver of the car then drove to a nearby 7-11 store to ask for help.

One of the bullets went through the windshield and fatally struck 21-year-old Terrance Geter, who was in the passenger seat.

Police are hoping to hear from additional witnesses.

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward. The number to call with information is 954-493-TIPS.