SWAT team called to Northwest Miami-Dade hotel

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – SWAT officers responded to a building in Northwest Miami-Dade County late Wednesday night.

What police called an “ongoing investigation” was happening near Northwest 167th Street and 1st Avenue at the Roadway Inn.

This is just east of the Golden Glades Interchange.

Officers first arrived around 5 p.m. after receiving calls regarding shots fired at the hotel.

According to police, they have not been able to locate any victims.

This is the second time officers were called to the immediate area. Early Wednesday morning, the body of a man was discovered at a Speedway Gas Station just across the street.

When asked if the two incidents are related, Miami-Dade Police said detectives are “exhausting all leads relating to the death investigation" from the gas station.