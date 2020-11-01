Supporters line up extremely early to see President Trump at late night Opa-locka MAGA rally

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – President Trump is planning another visit to South Florida on Sunday.

Supporters of the president began lining up outside Opa-locka Executive Airport early Sunday morning for the event, which isn’t scheduled to begin until 11:30 p.m.

The campaign is calling it a Make America Great Again Victory Rally.

Organizers set up metal barricades and white tents to form a walking path, and portable toilets were brought in as well.

The 11:30 p.m. event could conflict with Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez' midnight countywide curfew.

The President is expected to deliver remarks and urge his supporters to get out and vote.

One of the first people in line for Sunday’s rally was Stuart Sawyer.

He drove four hours from his home in Sumpter County to be at the front of the line to see President Trump, arriving in South Florida before 6 a.m.

“This is my seventh event this month: two in North Carolina, four in Florida. I am just super excited to see the president again,” said Sawyer. “I think the polls are designed to suppress how people feel, so don’t believe the polls. I think we’re going to look at another 2016 and Donald Trump is going to be president and he’s going to win Florida.”

Many people are registering to Sunday’s event though the Trump 2020 App on their phones.

Event organizers warn that anybody who comes to the event is assuming the risk of being possibly exposed to COVID-19 and must agree not to hold the president liable for getting sick.