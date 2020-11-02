$5,000 reward offered for information about fatal double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for a fatal double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shootings left two men, Gevanni Campbell and David Perez Gomez, dead.

According to authorities, the shootings occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Northwest 194th Street and 82nd Avenue.

Police said someone reported the shooting of one of the men and officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

The second victim was found nearby inside a white Mercedes-Benz that had crashed. He also had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One witness, Giovanni Pirri, said he saw the crashed Mercedes outside his Marbella Park neighborhood when was driving home.

“I peeked inside and I see a man laying back, kind of leaning to the side, and I saw that there was blood on his shirt -- I think on his arm in the center console of the car,” Pirri said.

According to Zabaleta, the two victims were not known to each other.

A motive for the shootings remains unclear and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. Tipsters will remain anonymous.