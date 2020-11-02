Florida gas price discount may continue, but it’s not all good news

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida’s gasoline prices have dropped to their lowest point since June, and this past month was the cheapest October for gas in 16 years, according to the American Automobile Association.

While that relief at the pump is welcomed by drivers, the reason behind the drop in crude oil prices is a result of fear over rising COVID-19 cases in the United States and overseas, experts say.

Florida’s average price heading into Monday morning was $2.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

“Gas prices are declining as Floridians prepare to drive to the polls this Tuesday,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Although drivers in some metro areas are already paying sub-$2 gas prices, the latest round of crude price drops could drag the state average below $2 for the first time since early June. The state average could eventually sink to $1.90 per gallon, unless wholesale gasoline prices recover.”

AAA says the current state average is 41 cents lower than at this time last year and 15 cents less than the price on the last presidential election in 2016.

In Broward, the average price Monday morning was $2.075. It was $2.081 in Miami-Dade and $2.22 in the Florida Keys.