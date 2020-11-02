Police across South Florida preparing to keep voters feeling safe on Election Day and beyond

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are on alert over security concerns on Election Day.

They want to make sure that everyone feels safe when they cast their ballots on Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich said extra officers are ready and keeping an eye over the city ahead of the general election, and in the days that follow.

“We will respond to any polling sites that have any issues. We are here to protect their right to vote,” Dietrich said.

She added that currently there is no credible threat surrounding Election Day but as a precaution, the department has cancelled vacation days.

On Las Olas Boulevard, the owner of Carroll’s Jewelers told us they plan to close their shutters after business wraps up Tuesday; better safe than sorry during anxious times.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said his officers are fully staffed for Election Day and the days that follow, asking the public to report anything of concern.

“You might have seen some states where they have militias and armed persons out and about. We don’t allow that here,” Colina said. “We will protect everybody’s right to vote. It doesn’t matter if you’re voting for Biden or you’re voting for Trump.

“We’re not going to allow anybody to take advantage of your fear or anxiety as it relates to this election.”