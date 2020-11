MIAMI – A Miami police officer was involved in a car crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 on Tuesday morning near Brickell.

With only one lane open about 6:30 a.m., there was a traffic backup stretching from the area of Southwest Seventh Street and 25th Road.

Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department said the officer was on duty and there were no injuries reported.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.