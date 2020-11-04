Medical technology gives spinal surgeons 3-D x-ray vision

MIAMI – A UHealth Miller School of Medicine spine surgeon is the first in Florida to use a new augmented reality guided system that utilizes a special headset, allowing the surgeon to see right into the patient’s anatomy.

“You can see their spine, the bones, the nerves, everything as if we were looking right into you so we don’t get lost and we know the safe space to go into,” said Dr. Michael Wang with the UHealth Department of Neurological Surgery.

“This is safer for the patient, allows us to do this with less blood loss and more accuracy,” Wang added.

He said the device avoids the need to take multiple x-rays which reduces radiation exposure for both the doctor and patient.

In other health news, research continues to underscore the impact of air pollution on pregnant women and the developing fetus.

Studies have found that women who live in polluted areas are more likely to experience early or pre-term labor and have babies with low birth weights, underdeveloped lungs and have a higher risk of possible post-birth death of the baby.

Air pollution can also affect lung development in babies, especially those born pre-term.