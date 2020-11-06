Black University of Miami students want more to be done about Republican Club’s alleged racist behavior

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami students who are members of the private school’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter and the Black Student Leadership Caucus said they were disgusted and hurt by the recent behavior of students in the Republican Club.

Miles Pendleton is the president of the UM NAACP chapter. He said he believes it’s important to respect different political viewpoints, but the UM Republican Club lost all civility and crossed a line that shouldn’t be crossed at UM.

“When it comes to sexism, racism, belonging, people’s identity, those aren’t politics,” Pendleton said about UM administrators' duty to protect students from bullying, discrimination, disorderly conduct.

Systemic racism has been at the center of many political conversations this election season. Pendleton said a virtual UM Republican Club meeting on Monday allowed participants to hurl racist and sexist insults at Sen. Kamala D. Harris. The Democratic vice-presidential candidate is of both Jamaican and Indian descent.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a campaign event at Morehouse College , Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Before Election Day, Pendleton said that when the Republican Club members placed signs to campaign for President Donald Trump on campus, administrators said it was imperative to respect others' political views.

He said he and other students who support former Vice President Joe Biden and Harris were tolerant. This, Pendleton said, made the behavior even more “hurtful” and “disheartening.”

Kai Anderson, the chairman of the Black Student Leadership Caucus, said he was very angry when he saw what appeared to be screengrabs of the Republican Club’s meeting.

“It’s not an inclusive campus at the current moment and I feel like that people just feel ostracized and left out," Anderson said. "We’re looking to administration kind of like, ‘What are you guys going to do about this?’”

Anderson and Pendleton are among the students who want UM to make it clear that language that promotes racism, sexism and homophobia is not acceptable during activities related to UM.

“It kind of goes against the school and President Frenk’s core values," Anderson said. "One of his core values is a culture of inclusion and I feel like everyone is rightfully freaking out.”

The student activists believe the Republican Club meeting participants’ behavior was both unbecoming of a UM student and a breach of student conduct. The UM Dean of Students Office is investigating the alleged Republican Club meeting behavior.

“The investigation needs to find what we all know to be true: That these things were said, that disrespect was shown, and there needs to be a condemnation for what was done to a further extent of what has been done to this point," Pendleton said.

The regulation of hate speech has been at the center of legal controversies at college campuses before. Those who argue it needs to be regulated say it is akin to fighting words, which do not qualify for First Amendment protection. The Republican Club did not respond to Local 10 News' requests for comment.