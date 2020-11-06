Dog rescued after auto repair shop catches fire in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A small dog was rescued Friday morning after an auto repair shop caught fire in Pompano Beach.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. at the Mario & Sons shop at 101 SW Fifth St.

Firefighters said there were heavy flames coming from the rear of the building when they arrived.

There were no people inside the business when the fire broke out, but firefighters rescued a stray dog they found inside the shop.

“Crews found a small dog in the warehouse, brought him out. The dog was unconscious, they revived it with oxygen. The dog came back and he’s actually being taken to Coral Springs Animal Hospital,” Pompano Beach Assistant Fire Chief Steve Hudsons said.

According to firefighters, the dog was well known to crews as he often hangs out near the fire station on the other side of the warehouse.

They said he is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.