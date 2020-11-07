Police investigating deadly overnight shooting in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a deadly shooting that took place overnight in Lauderhill.

Authorities said one man was killed and they are still looking for the shooter.

It all happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday when police responded to a call about gunshots in the area near State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one man who appeared to have been shot just steps away from a U-Save corner store.

Paramedics rushed the unconscious victim to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives spent hours investigating the crime scene, interviewing workers and appearing to search for bullet casings in a nearby alleyway.

Investigators told Local 10 News the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.