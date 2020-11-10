Deputies say woman, 24, prompted erratic chase in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman was at a Monroe County detention center on Tuesday. Deputies say she had a pending warrant out for her arrest when she took them on a chase on Monday night.

Meladie Anisko was in a Nissan Frontier pickup truck. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Juan Carlos Marino reported her license plate was partially obstructed when he turned on his lights and siren.

Instead of stopping, Marino reported Anisko stepped on the accelerator. She is accused of ignoring stop signs and driving on the wrong side of the road while trying to get away from Marino.

Other deputies, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Key Colony Beach Police Department joined the chase. Deputy Victor Cristea deployed tire spikes at the Toms Harbor Cut Bridge and waited.

With flat tires, Anisko was forced to stop in Duck Key, deputies said. Marino said Anisko gave him a fake name and ran away. A man who was with her stayed in the truck.

Cristea reported he ran, caught up to her and arrested her. She is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license and giving law enforcement a false name. The male passenger was not charged.