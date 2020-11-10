Florida mom run over while defending son; 4 teenagers charged

POLK CITY, Fla. – Four teenagers have been accused of running over a woman with a van in Florida after assaulting her son in the family’s home.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies found the woman critically injured at the house in Polk City Monday afternoon.

She was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Deputies say the teens fled when woman arrived. Officials say one teen had attacked her son and then ran over the woman as she followed behind them and took photos of their van.

All four are charged with attempted murder and burglary with assault.