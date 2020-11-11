Mother, son escape uninjured after fire sparks in attic of Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An elderly woman and her son, who is handicapped, are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire broke out in the attic of their home in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.

Authorities said the fire occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the Rock Island neighborhood on Northwest 25th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews said the fire was contained to the attic.

The woman and her son were not injured, however there was extensive damage to their home.

Authorities said the fire is believed to have occurred by plumbing work that was done on Tuesday.

The Red Cross provided emergency financial assistance to the family, as well as “relief items like toiletries (and) health and mental health services,” a news release stated.

