Mother, son escape uninjured after fire sparks in attic of Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An elderly woman and her son, who is handicapped, are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire broke out in the attic of their home in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.
Authorities said the fire occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the Rock Island neighborhood on Northwest 25th Street.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews said the fire was contained to the attic.
The woman and her son were not injured, however there was extensive damage to their home.
Authorities said the fire is believed to have occurred by plumbing work that was done on Tuesday.
The Red Cross provided emergency financial assistance to the family, as well as “relief items like toiletries (and) health and mental health services,” a news release stated.
Here is how you can help the Red Cross assist people after house fires and other disasters.
- Make a financial donation to their local Red Cross to help people affected by home fires and other disasters in the United States and around the world. Visit redcross.org/donate.
- Visit redcross.org/homefires to find out how to protect themselves and their homes from fire.
- Become a Red Cross volunteer by applying at redcross.org/sflvolunteer.
- Download the Red Cross Emergency App by visiting redcross.org/apps or texting ‘GETEMERGENCY’ to 90999. This all-inclusive app combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep the user safe. And the Monster Guard mobile app is specially designed for kids, teaching them to prepare for emergencies at home by playing an engaging game.