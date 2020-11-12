Man fatally shot at banquet hall in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend at a banquet hall in Pompano Beach that left one man dead.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred shortly before midnight Saturday at the Genesis Banquet Hall at 1437 SW 26th Ave.

Authorities said deputies arrived at the scene to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

No one else at the event was injured.

According to detectives, two people inside the banquet hall were involved in an altercation that escalated into the fatal shooting.

Further details about the incident are still being gathered.

A news release from BSO stated that the suspect’s identity is being temporarily withheld.

The victim’s identity was also not released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Millie Palushaj at 954-321-4226. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.