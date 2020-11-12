Mosquitoes are next issue South Florida faces with all this standing water

DORAL, Fla. – Tropical Storm Eta caused flooding throughout South Florida, bringing problems to residents, their homes, and drivers on the roadways. But now that the bulk of nasty weather has passed we are left dealing with standing water — a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

In Miami-Dade County, mosquito control officials say they have set out 200 traps and are spraying larvacide where rainwater is receding at a slower rate. Workers are focusing on storm drains and known areas where they have seen mosquitoes breed in the past.

Broward County is taking similar measures. The problem both counties are having is that continued rainfall washes the chemicals away.

“One of the big issues right now is the water is still moving and it is slushing out a lot of the product,” said Ahn Ton, director of Broward’s mosquito control.

So if you are noticing an overwhelming number of mosquitos in your area, experts urge you to clear any areas of standing water: buckets, pots, children’s toys. If it’s a large area you cant handle, you are urged to call 311.