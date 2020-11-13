Miami-Dade in need of more coronavirus stimulus relief, United Way says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, Congress plans to discuss what another stimulus relief package could look like, with a stated plan of trying to get something passed before the end of the year.

In Miami-Dade County, the ongoing need for assistance was on the agenda of county commissioners Friday.

The United Way of Miami-Dade started a pandemic relief fund in March and then over the summer worked with Miami-Dade County to distribute nearly $19 million of CARES Act funding. The nonprofit tells Local 10 News that so far they have been able to help an estimated 12,000 households, but the economic toll of COVID-19 continues.

“Those that were already struggling and now struggling even more, and some that never struggled and never expected to struggle, are now finding themselves in need, and people are panicked,” said Vanessa Benavides, associate vice president of the United Way of Miami-Dade.

CARES Act funding must be spent by the end of December. You can find a full list of Miami-Dade County’s coronavirus-related relief programs by clicking here.