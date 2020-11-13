Police: Suspect accused of stealing car dead after trying to elude officers in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A suspect died Friday morning after trying to get away from police officers in Doral, authorities said.

The incident unfolded in the area of Northwest 94th Avenue and 14th Street.

According to Doral police, the suspect had stolen a car and was trying to get away from authorities when he ended up in a dead end.

It appears that the man jumped into a nearby canal, where his body was later pulled from.

No other details were immediately released.

