Investigation ongoing after deadly shooting at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – One person was killed during an overnight shooting in Lauderhill.

Police said the fatal shooting took place right in the middle of the Lauderhill Point apartment complex off Northwest 19th Street and 31st Avenue.

Officers were at the scene early Saturday searching for clues and evidence. They said the shooting took place around 6:30 a.m.

According to police, a 911 call came in regarding possible shots fired and officers quickly responded.

Upon arrival, officers found one man with an apparent gunshot wound laying in a hallway.

The victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police told Local 10′s Trent Kelly that a motive is still unclear and that they believe the person who called 911 was a concerned neighbor who grew worried after hearing gunshots.

Authorities have not said whether they have anyone in custody or if they are searching for a suspect.