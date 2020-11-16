Havana opens international airport after 7-month closure over COVID-19

MIAMI, Fla. – Havana’s José Martí International Airport reopened Sunday to all commercial flights more than seven months after it closed due to COVID-19.

Local 10′s Hatzel Vela said he was receiving reports of long lines at Miami International Airport for flights leaving to Cuba on Sunday.

In early October, Cuba relaxed coronavirus restrictions in hopes of boosting its economy, allowing shops and government offices to reopen and welcoming locals and tourists at airports across the island except in Havana, according to the Associated Press. The pandemic had frozen Cuba’s critical $3 billion tourism industry since March, when the first coronavirus cases were reported.

Travelers will be required to submit a health declaration form and take a PCR test upon arrival. Download the health declaration form.