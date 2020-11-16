Ordered shut: Roaches crawling around Cold Stone Creamery

One place in Miami-Dade and three in Broward were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

A Denny’s in Boca Raton was also ordered shut.

Roach issues were found inside a Cold Stone Creamery in Kendall.

Over 100 rodent droppings were found inside Silverspoon Take Out #2 in Pompano Beach.

No places were ordered shut in Monroe County last week.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***COLD STONE CREAMERY

13624 SW 88TH STREET(KENDALL DRIVE)

KENDALL

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 11/12/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found ; Observed one live roach exiting the cupboard used to store single serve containers opposite the front counter, by the reach in cooler. Observed also 2 live roaches in the receipt machine number 1 located to the right of number 1 ice cream preparation cold stone at the front counter. Observed also 3 live roaches behind the broken cove molding located below the computer station at the back.”

“Dead roaches on premises, observed approximately 50 dead roaches on 6 sticky traps located on shelves below the ice cream counter at the front.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Non-service animals in the food establishment or on premises.”

***SILVERSPOON TAKE OUT #2

110 NW 15TH STREET

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 11/12/20

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 20 rodent dropping next to water heater beside 3 compartment sink in main kitchen, 6 rodent dropping behind oven and 4 under prep shelf all in kitchen area. Approximately 20 under food storage shelf, approximately 12 next to reach in cooler and freezer, 7 on shelf with bags of onions and rice all in refrigerator room connected to main kitchen. Approximately 40 rodent dropping on floor next to hole in wall at AC handler room away from kitchen. 6 dropping on floor of waiting area next to front counter and 8 behind front service counter.”

“Food stored on floor. Containers of food on kitchen floor. All moved to shelf.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Soiled debris in cracks and crevices in kitchen and storage area.”

***DENNY’S

1311 WEST PALMETTO PARK ROAD

BOCA RATON

ORDERED SHUT 11/13/20

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 3 live flies on plastic tongs at drying rack near dishwasher area. 2 live flies at dry rack on food container lids. 8 live flies on drying rack next to dishwasher area. Approximately 10 live flies on shelf underneath prep table next to ice machine. Approximately 30 live flies on ceiling over dishwasher and triple sink. Approximately 15 live flies on bread rack near walk-in cooler. Approximately 10 live flies on dry storage racks in dry storage room. 10 live flies on ceiling at server station. 8 live flies at exit door in dining room.

"Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. turkey (48°F - Cold Holding) Cook stated for less than 1 hour. Cook moved to cooler.

***MAMA’S KITCHEN

1225 NORTH SUNSET STRIP

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 11/13/20

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches in gaskets of turbo air reach in cooler in storage area away front kitchen area 1 live roach crawling on Kenmore chest freezer in storage area separate from kitchen area 1 live roach on meat cutter in storage area separate from kitchen 3 live roaches on chest freezer next to hand wash sink in kitchen area 2 live roaches on wall behind steam well where uncovered boiled bananas, dumplings and yams are held.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 19 dead roaches around the edge of Kenmore chest freezer upon opening the door in storage area Observed 1 dead roach on gasket of turbo air reach in cooler in storage area Observed 2 dead roaches under hand wash sink next to three compartment sink in kitchen area in front of cook line 6 dead roaches on the inner edge of chest freezer next to hand wash sink in kitchen area Approximately 20 dead roaches under cupboard next to steamtable in service area where uncovered food is held.”

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water. 1) Observed standing water throughout establishment 2) Observed grease build up under cook line **Repeat Violation**.”

“Food stored on floor. Observed bucket with all purpose seasoning stored on floor in storage area next to Frigidaire refrigerator **Repeat Violation**.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed objectionable odor in storage room.”

“Employee used hand wash sink as a dump sink. 1) Observed hand wash sink used as dump sink as evidence of pieces of fish blocking drain in kitchen area 2) Observed bottle of soap stored in hand wash sink next to three compartment sink.”

***WALLY JEAN’S PARADISE RESTAURANT

2467 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 11/12/20

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach crawling behind Avanti chest freezer in prep area. 2 live roaches under prep table where onions and peppers are being prepped 1 live roach crawling on Avanti chest freezer 2 live roaches on wall behind prepped table where washed vegetables are being cut Approximately 10 live roaches in aluminum containers used to serve catering orders 1 live in ceiling above prep table by three compartment sink in prep area 4 live roaches on wall above three compartment sinK.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. 1) Observed cooked cabbage at 104°F in kitchen area. Operator placed to reheat. 2) Observed boiled eggs 125°F on prep table by cook line . Operator placed to reheat.”

“Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. Observed interior of microwave soiled in kitchen area.”

“Food stored on floor. 1) Observed pot with cooked cabbage stored on floor by fryer. 2) Observed cooking oil stored on floor in front of cook line . Operator elevated.”