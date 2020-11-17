‘I took LSD and tried to kill someone’: Broward teen accused of attacking Disney guard

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 19-year-old Pompano Beach man is accused of attacking a security guard at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.

James Patrick Arvid is facing charges of a battery on a uniformed security guard.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Animal Kingdom around 3:17 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to a report from WKMG.

Deputies said Arvid was already secured by a couple of other investigators.

Investigators said it appeared Arvid was in a state of excited delirium and had unexpected strength.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators said they were able to secure him on a stretcher.

The security guard who was attacked said he was patrolling the park in the DinoLand USA section when he was tackled from behind, according to investigators.

The guard said Arvid put him in a headlock, according to the affidavit.

Deputies and guests were able to get Arvid off of him.

Investigators said the guard had a 5-inch abrasion that was bleeding on his right elbow.

The Sheriff’s Office said Arvid was transported to Celebration Hospital for treatment as he was not being responsive to commands.

According to an arrest affidavit, a doctor told deputies Arvid told a nurse “I took LSD and tried to kill someone.”

Investigators said Arvid could not recall anything else from the day.

The doctor told investigators Arvid showed signs of heatstroke, alcohol and drug use, according to the arrest affidavit.

The doctor also said in his opinion, Arvid’s condition would have lead to aggression and a heightened mental state, according to investigators.