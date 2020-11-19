Here’s how to apply for Miami business coronavirus relief

MIAMI – On Wednesday, the City of Miami announced that it will be distributing $8.5 million from the CARES Act to people and businesses that have suffered during the COVID-19 outbreak.

About 250 small businesses within the city limits will be able to receive grants of up to $20,000 — and on Thursday the city released more details on how to apply.

CLICK HERE to find the complete instructions.

The application will be available online beginning Friday (Nov. 20) at 9 a.m.

“All business eligibility criteria will be indicated in the application, but the applicant must currently be open for business, or able to open if no mandatory closure orders are in place,” the city’s website says. “Expenses covered by the program are those allowing the business to remain operational including, but not limited to, rent, employee salaries, licenses, insurance, utilities, inventory, COVID-prevention supplies, services related to cleaning and sanitizing the work environment, and certain utility costs. Reimbursable expenses must have been incurred on or after March 1, 2020, up to the date of the application’s submission. The program cannot pay for future anticipated expenses.”

The city also says that “applications will be processed on a first-come, first-ready, first serve basis” for the federally funded program that closes at year-end.

Separate instructions will be made available for individual residents who can apply to receive a $250 grocery gift card, Mayor Francis Suarez and county commissioners announced Wednesday.