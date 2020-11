MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital on Thursday morning after he was reportedly shot in Miami Gardens.

Sky 10 flew overhead as police and rescue crews surrounded the scene near 6th Avenue and NW 194th Terrace.

Police ask that anyone who has information call Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.

