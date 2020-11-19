Miami man turns $5 into half a million with scratch-off from gas station

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – A Miami man scratched his way to a $500,000 top prize after buying a $5 ticket at a local gas station.

Jose Arce, 62, of Miami, purchased his 20X Crossword scratcher at a gas station located at 9201 Southwest 40th Street, Florida Lottery officials say.

The game launched in July and features over $113 million in total cash prizes.

Earlier this month a Broward man scored a $1 million prize from a different $5 scratch-off game.

Florida Lottery says scratch-offs comprise about 75% of their ticket sales and generated over $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the last fiscal year.