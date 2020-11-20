Teenage girl gets shot near Cutler Bay, police say

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A teenage girl was recovering from a gunshot wound on Thursday night after a gun accidentally discharged near Cutler Bay, police said.

Detective Lee Cowart said a male told police officers that he had unintentionally shot the teenage girl. He had a new gun that he was just learning to use.

Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to the Cutler Creek apartments along Southwest 103rd Avenue at 222nd Street.

Officers found the girl bleeding and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel decided that she needed to be hospitalized.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Here is a list of gun safety tips:

Keep guns out of the reach and out of sight of minors by storing them securely. Use combination locks and safes, or safes that use fingerprint recognition locks. Keep the combinations carefully hidden.

Store guns unloaded and secured with effective gun locks in a locked container.

Store ammunition in a separate locked container.

If a visitor has a gun in a backpack, briefcase, handbag or an unlocked car, provide them with a place to store it securely.

If a family member or loved one is in crisis and may be a risk to themselves or others, consider temporarily removing firearms from your home.

Explain to your kids how a gun they see on television or a video game is different from a gun in real life.

Teach kids that if they see or find a gun to immediately tell an adult about it. Urge them not to touch it.

Talking to children about gun safety is important, but it is not a substitute for storing guns securely.

Source: Safe Kids

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.