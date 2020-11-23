Beer bandits walk out with cases of pricey brew from multiple Broward County 7-Elevens

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – These are a different kind of beer run — thieves are going into 7-Eleven stores throughout Broward County, taking cases of beer and walking out without paying.

At a store on Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, two men are seen on surveillance video grabbing four cases of beer and walking out. That store, at 2690 Davie Boulevard, was robbed of beer on two different days last week — on Monday, Nov. 16 and again on Thursday, Nov. 19. The two men were seen getting away in a black sedan.

Surveillance cameras also caught a pair of thieves stealing cases of beer from a 7-Eleven at 1991 State Road 7 in Fort Lauderdale last Thursday.

That exact scenario played out at a 7-Eleven at 1500 Northeast 26th St. in Wilton Manors. A man and woman grabbed cases of beer and walked out of the store without stopping at the counter to pay. That happened on Friday. Also, on Friday, two people went into a 7-Eleven at 1799 North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale and walked out with four cases of beer.

And yet another beer run, this time at a store at 4800 S. State Road 7, Hollywood. One of the beer thieves had a rough getaway at this one as surveillance video showed him stumbling, then falling to the ground after exiting the store. The two cases of beer he was carrying can be seen tumbling to the ground, too, but he manages to pick himself and the beer up and run off.

The manager of the 7-Eleven store on Davie Boulevard, which has been robbed twice, believes it is the same group of people targeting the stores and now he wants to warn other managers and employees.

Hung Tran said the thieves have the same MO. “They wait until you get busy with other customers, then they come in and grab items and take off. It’s in the middle of the day in broad daylight so they are not scared of anyone,” he said.

The manager said the thieves take the more expensive beers, such as Heineken and Corona, and always take four cases at a time.

Anyone with information about the beer thieves is urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477.