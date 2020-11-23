Have you seen these serial Broward beer bandits?

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – They aren’t going for the cheap stuff — they’re mostly grabbing Corona and Heineken.

It’s hard to tell if this is a crew, or exactly how many are involved, but they have been caught on camera walking into 7-Eleven stores all over Broward County and walking out with beer.

Some 7-Eleven locations are having to take extra precautions because of this band of beer bandits targeting their stores.

“We keep a lock on the cooler because they’re so bold they’ll walk inside the cooler,” sales associate Raven Dunn said.

Each time it’s the same routine: two people, either two men or a man and a woman, walk in together, snag the suds and walk out before hopping into a car.

“Two gentlemen came in, grabbed four 18-packs from the back and just rushed out of here and took off racing,” manager Hung Tran said.

It’s been happening for weeks now, with at least six known locations that have been hit — some more than once.

“As sales associates, we work really hard to maintain our inventory, nd when we take losses like that we get in trouble,” Dunn said. “We have to explain it. It’s not like we tell them go take it and walk out the store. We have to explain ourselves to the big man.”

The crooks have been caught on camera multiple times, sometimes even without masks on, so their faces are pretty clear.

But they’ve still yet to be caught.

“It looks like a similar group of people,” Tran said. “Again, we’re not 100% sure, but we’re trying to keep everyone safe and hopefully someone out there has knowledge of what’s going on and can help us out.”

If you recognize any of the people in the videos, or maybe the car, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.