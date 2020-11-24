72ºF

Body of woman found floating in Biscayne Bay

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Sky 10 over the scene of a body found in the waters of Biscayne Bay.
Sky 10 over the scene of a body found in the waters of Biscayne Bay. (WPLG)

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after the body of a woman was found floating in Biscayne Bay Tuesday morning.

The body was discovered near the area of Northeast Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Miami police spokesman Michael Vega said the body appears to be that of a Black woman in her 40s. Her identity is not yet known.

According to Vega, detectives are still investigating how the woman died and how her body ended up in the water.

Anyone with further information may call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

