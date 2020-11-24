Hialeah police shut down area near Lincoln Marti daycare due to threats

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Lincoln Marti daycare was evacuated Tuesday afternoon and the surrounding area was shut down by authorities after threats were made against the school.

The incident occurred at the school on West 84th Street near 36th Avenue.

Authorities said threatening phone calls were made to the daycare.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was in the area and said traffic was backed up due to the incident.

No other details were immediately released.

