Lion Country Safari welcomes 2 more male lions

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. – Two male lions from the North Carolina Zoo are now calling South Florida’s Lion Country Safari home.

Boone and Vander, who are both 6 years old, came to Lion Country Safari in late September and are now visible to the public in the lion habitat intermittently as they are still getting acclimated to their new home and getting to know the other lions in the pride through a “monitored introduction process,” a news release from the zoo stated.

According to the news release, Lion Country Safari is currently home to 11 African lions, which are considered a vulnerable species.

Populations of African lions have severely diminished in the past 25 years, largely due to habitat loss.

Lion Country Safari supports lion conservation and participates in several programs to save the species.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lion Country Safari’s drive-through safari is the only part of the park that is currently open.

The attraction is Florida’s largest drive-through safari and is home to more than 1,000 animals.