Teenage girl shot herself publicly in Deerfield Beach, deputies say

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A teenage girl who was sitting under the shade of a tree at the end of a walking path shot herself on Tuesday in Deerfield Beach, witnesses and deputies said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the shooting outside of a residential building at 874 SE 2nd Pl. Detectives are tracking how the girl got a hold of the gun.

Deputies said a teenage girl was sitting under a tree when she shot herself on Tuesday in Broward County. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue rushed the teenage girl to Pioneer Park at 217 NE 5th Ave., where a BSO helicopter pilot was waiting to fly her to the hospital, according to BSO scanner traffic.

Heavily-armed deputies surrounded the area. Authorities have yet to release an update on the girl’s condition.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies surround the area where a teenage girl publicly shot herself on Tuesday in Deerfield Beach. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Suicide remains the third leading cause of death in Florida for people ages 10 to 24, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The state’s suicide mortality rate remains moderately high.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal ideations, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach a crisis counselor.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report. Local 10 News only reports suicides when it’s an incident of public nature.