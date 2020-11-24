Woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman was arrested last week in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in September in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Jacquelyn St. John, of Lauderhill, was driving a 2016 Lincoln MKZ the night of Sept. 21 when she fatally struck a pedestrian, Kenyanna Bell, 24, with the car.

The crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. near the 900 block of North Dixie Highway.

According to authorities, St. John was heading north on North Dixie Highway when she crashed into Bell. She was then seen pulling into the parking lot of a nearby business, exiting her car and then re-entering the vehicle before driving away, authorities said.

BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene.

Bell was transported to Broward Health North, where she died two days later on Sept. 23.

St. John faces multiple charges, including failing to stop/remain on the scene of a fatal accident, tampering with or fabricating evidence, operating a motor vehicle without a license and probation violation.