Argument in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood leads to Sunday morning stabbing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An argument between two neighbors turned violent Sunday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

FLPD responded to an address in the 3600 block of Southwest 13th Court, off of Davie Boulevard and near State Road 7, at 8:37 a.m. after a call about a dispute.

When they arrived, they found two people injured. One was suffering from a stab wound reportedly to the chest and the other had a minor head injury, according to police.

Both were transported to local hospitals and were expected to be OK.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine if anyone will face charges. Investigators did not say what started the argument.