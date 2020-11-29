Armed robbers get away after roughing up clerk, grabbing cash at 7-Eleven

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A 7-Eleven store was the scene of a hold-up early Saturday evening. The clerk behind the counter said three men came in and demanded money from the cash register.

The clerk, who did not want to be identified, said the armed robbers “roughed him up” and took “everything” that was in the register. The call to police went out around 6:45 p.m. The clerk wasn’t seriously injured, but is still shaken from the incident, he told Local 10 at the scene.

Miami-Dade police put crime-scene tape around the store, located at 535 NW 103rd St., as the investigation continues.

The three suspects fled with an, as of now, unspecified amount of cash.

(Assignment desk editor Wilson Louis contributed to this story. Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local 10.com for updates as this story continues to develop.)