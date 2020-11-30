Driver dies after crashing car into apartment building in Miami

MIAMI – A driver has succumbed to his injuries after crashing his car overnight into a building in the city of Miami, authorities confirmed Monday morning.

The crash occurred just after midnight at the corner of Northwest First Place and 11th Terrace.

According to Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the apartment building.

Scene of fatal crash in Miami. (WPLG)

Authorities said the car first plowed through a community garden before coming to a rest upright on its front bumper.

The car crashed with such force that it created a 15-foot by 10-foot hole.

Hazmat and heavy rescue crews came out to rescue the driver and also help residents of the building.

A witness told Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly that he heard the collision and rushed over to help. He said he couldn’t get the driver out of the car because his leg was trapped.

A portion of an apartment building is blocked off in Miami after a car crashed into the building. (WPLG)

The driver was eventually extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the crash caused damage to one side of building, but no one was inside the unit that was struck at the time of the collision.

Crews later noticed a gas leak, causing 20 residents to evacuate the building for about an hour.

Authorities said the building is structurally intact and they’ve allowed all residents to return except for the ones who live in the affected unit.

The cause of crash is under investigation by police, however authorities said it’s clear the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.