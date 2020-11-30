Parent located after young girl found wandering streets of Miami Beach alone

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police say they have located one of the parents of a young girl who was found wandering around alone Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the girl was found around 12:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue and was taken to a police station.

Shortly before 3 p.m., authorities confirmed they had located one of the girl’s parents and said that parent was being transported to the police station.

Police do not plan on filing charges, determining after an interview that the incident was an accident, not neglect. The child had been left with a teenage family member who did not notice she had left the home, authorities say.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is also investigating the situation.